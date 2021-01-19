Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $56.84 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 799,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 290,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $392.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

