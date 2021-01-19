126,779 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 3.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,750. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

