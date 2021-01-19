584 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $54.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,790.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,769.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,617.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

