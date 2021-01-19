Pelham Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up 4.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Coupa Software worth $64,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,609.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,702 shares of company stock valued at $53,416,231. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

COUP stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

