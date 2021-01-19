Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 7,116 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up about 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,752. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

