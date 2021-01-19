Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $20.89 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,888,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,960. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

