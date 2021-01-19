Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $1.99 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.52. The company had a trading volume of 66,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,110. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

