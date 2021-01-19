Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 23,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,112. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

