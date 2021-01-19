Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $2.70 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. 9,771,055 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

