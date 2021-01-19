MMI (OTCMKTS:MPOHY) Shares Up 3.8%

MMI Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MPOHY)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

About MMI (OTCMKTS:MPOHY)

MMI Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance-based financial services company in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Momentum Retail, Metropolitan Retail, Momentum Corporate, and International segments. The Momentum Retail segment offers life, disability, health, motor, property, and all risks insurance, as well as savings and investment products.

