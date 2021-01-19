Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Down 3.6%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

