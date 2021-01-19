CIBC Lowers TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $77.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

NASDAQ TFII traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,123. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

