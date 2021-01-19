Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328,781 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 2.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Ryanair worth $107,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ryanair by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP raised its position in Ryanair by 9.8% in the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. 6,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.