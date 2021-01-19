Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Pelham Capital Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pelham Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 14.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Hilton Worldwide worth $212,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $40,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. 27,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

