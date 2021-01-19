Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $100.60. 1,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HINOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

