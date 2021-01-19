Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. 4,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.07 million and a PE ratio of -54.69.

About Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

