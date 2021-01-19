Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 889,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 18,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,415. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
