Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 889,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 18,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,415. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.