GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GTY Technology and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GTY Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.30%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Leaf Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 9.80 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.87 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Leaf Group has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Volatility & Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Summary

Leaf Group beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

