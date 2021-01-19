DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 897.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.