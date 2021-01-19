Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 303,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,775. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

