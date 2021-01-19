Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TAK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 303,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,775. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
