IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $276,878.92 and $4,079.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00517834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.88 or 0.03869299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015787 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012522 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

