Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ALSSF remained flat at $$1.25 on Tuesday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.