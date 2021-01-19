TransEnterix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 39,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 5,440 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN TRXC traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransEnterix has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransEnterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TRXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.