Bigbom Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,488.06 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Bigbom has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $90,488.06 and $115,130.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00517834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.88 or 0.03869299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015787 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

