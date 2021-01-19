Playgroundz Achieves Market Capitalization of $771,774.48 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $771,774.48 and approximately $1,963.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00044501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00245324 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,111.40 or 0.94945855 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

