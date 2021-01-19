CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $3,696.79

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 48.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $3,696.79 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007137 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006962 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

