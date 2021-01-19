First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. 9,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

