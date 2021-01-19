Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2,289.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,252 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 215.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,608 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 469,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,120. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

