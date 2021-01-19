Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

UGP stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 103,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,396. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

