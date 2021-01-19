DNB Asset Management AS Has $249.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises 2.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 3.40% of Arrow Electronics worth $249,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $106.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

