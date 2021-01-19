DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 306.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $19,754,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. 784,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,339,720. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.