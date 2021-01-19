Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,150,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.34 on Tuesday, hitting $716.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,150. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $697.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.