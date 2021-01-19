Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 3,433 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.17. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

