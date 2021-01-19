Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 4,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.