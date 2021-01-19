The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,783,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

