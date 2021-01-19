Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Zalando stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 255.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

