Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Singapore Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

