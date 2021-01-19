Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,689. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

