Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$89.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. Covivio has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $93.60.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

