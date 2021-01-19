Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$89.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. Covivio has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $93.60.
About Covivio
Featured Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.