Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Raised to $5.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 122,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,290. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

