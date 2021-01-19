Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 1,690,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,870. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

