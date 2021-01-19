Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $13.61 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.63% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

GSIE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,390. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

