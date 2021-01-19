NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 5,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,990 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

