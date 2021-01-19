The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The RMR Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The RMR Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

