Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to Neutral at 140166

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 266,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

