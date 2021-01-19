Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Impinj stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. 6,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Impinj by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

