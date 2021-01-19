Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of MDGL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $109.57. 7,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

