Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.50. 35,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

