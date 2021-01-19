Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 69,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,670. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

