Insider Buying: Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 895,000 shares in the company, valued at C$671,250.

Shares of CVE BFF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.14. 31,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.16.

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

